Wakefield-based financial advisor scoops prestigious national title at Finance Awards

Yasir Al-Din, from Palm Financial Services, was named Mortgage Broker of the Year at last year’s awards.

Now, the mortgage adviser has continued his success, being named the Mortgage and Protection Advice Specialist of the Year at the Personal Finance Awards 2022/23.

The prestigious annual event organised by the Personal Finance Society took place at Birmingham’s NEC with actress Sally Philips hosting.

Yasir Al-Din won a national award at the Personal Finance Awards.

Mr Al-Din’s banking and financial services career has spanned over 15 years, with the successful advisor currently helping more than 750 clients across the United Kingdom.

“To be honoured by such a prestigious organisation means so much to me and my team. We strive to be the best for our clients and it is nice to be recognised for that,” he said.

