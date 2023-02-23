Wakefield-based wealth management company appoints new financial adviser

Daniel De Block has over 17 years’ experience in the financial services industry, having previously worked at several high street banks.

Mr De Block has come to the West Yorkshire firm from Santander where he provided holistic financial advice and guidance to customers.

He said: “I was attracted to Navigation Wealth because we share the same values. I really enjoy getting to know my clients. It’s fundamental to me not just to understand their financial position but to really understand their goals, dreams and future aspirations.

Navigation Wealth’s new Financial Adviser, Daniel De Block.

"Putting these pieces together enables me to create a personalised financial plan, present my recommendations and then implement the agreed solutions. Everyone should have the opportunity to change their stars and achieve their dreams!”

Navigation Wealth Management, in Calder Park, Wakefield, provides holistic wealth management advice to personal and business clients across the UK, has seen rapid growth over the last three years.

It also has an office in Beverley.

Since the business began in 2017, its team of financial advisers has tripled in size from six to 19, while its administrative team has doubled.

The Wakefield company offers financial advice to clients throughout the North of England.

Matt Hammond, Chief Executive at Navigation Wealth, added: “We are delighted that Daniel has accepted our invitation to become part of our growing company.

