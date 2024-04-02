Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield leads West Yorkshire in its number of new builds per capita, an analysis by construction bonds specialists CG Bonds has revealed.

According to their report, 15,110 new dwellings have been built since 2012, equating to 42.71 homes per 10,000 residents. For comparison, Leeds had 23.94 new builds per 10,000 people, Kirklees had 16.41, Calderdale had 13.39, and Bradford had the least with 13.27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ONS figures show that in January 2024 first time buyers in Wakefield payed 1.1 per cent less than the same period last year, paying an average of £175,000 (compared with £177,000). In West Yorkshire, first time buyers payed the most in Leeds (£201,000) and the least in Bradford (£150,000).

A housing development in Wakefield. Recent data has found that whilst Wakefield leads West Yorkshire in its number of new builds per 10,000 people, it has also had the biggest rise in average private monthly rent in West Yorkshire between February 2023 and 2024. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Wakefield saw the highest increase in West Yorkshire for average rent for semi-detached properties and flats or maisonettes, with an 11.6 per cent rise in February 2024 compared with last year (Leeds and Kirklees were the next highest, with increases of 8.6 per cent).

In January 2024, the average house price in Wakefield was £198,000. This is a 1.1 per cent decrease from the same time last year which was £200,000. According to the ONS data, Wakefield had the second most expensive average house price after Leeds, which was £235,000 in January 2024. Of the five metropolitan boroughs in West Yorkshire, Bradford had the lowest average house price at £168,000.

In Wakefield in January 2024, the average price for flats decreased by 2.9% – the average in Great Britain was £285,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, Wakefield had the biggest increase in monthly rent out of West Yorkshire, although all areas saw an increase from last year. Average private monthly rents in Wakefield in February 2023 were £671 but rose by 11.3 per cent to £746 in February 2024.

Wakefield also had the second highest monthly rent, after Leeds which was £1,074. In Great Britain, the average rent in February 2024 was £1,238.

The average price of of homes bought with a mortgage in January 2024 in Wakefield was £205,000, which was similar to the previous year. This is in comparison to Leeds which was £242,000, Kirklees £201,000, Calderdale £195,000, and Bradford £175,000.