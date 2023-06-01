Wakefield Business Awards 2023: District's businesses given the chance to shine

The awards see a refreshed list of categories aimed at giving businesses of all shapes and sizes from across the district the chance to shine, and are now open for entries, with a deadline of July 28.

The awards are open to all businesses and organisations located within the Wakefield District.

Judging will take place over the summer and the shortlist will be announced in September, with the ceremony held on November 9.

Following the sell-out success of last year’s event, capacity will be doubled for 2023 and held at an incredible new venue – Tileyard North – for the glittering awards ceremony and will be hosted by ITV’s Christine Talbot.

We Are Wakefield Managing Director, Claire Sutherley, said: “We couldn’t have dreamed of how successful last year’s awards ceremony would be. We celebrated everything that’s amazing about businesses from across the Wakefield District.

“We pulled off what we hoped to – providing a platform for our area’s companies to shout about what makes them amazing. So this year we’re going bigger and even better!

“We’ve listened to feedback and carefully curated the list of categories, so we hope all Wakefield businesses will find a category that suits them. And we’re maintaining the independence and credibility of the awards with an independent judging panel drawn from last year’s winners and a range of vetted volunteers.”

Businesses don’t have to be members of We Are Wakefield to submit an entry but they do have to have a WF postcode or be under the Wakefield local authority.

The main sponsors return for 2023 with Wakefield First as Headline Sponsors supported by local businesses, Juice Personnel and Solupak Ltd.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We’re thrilled to be, once again, headline sponsor of the Wakefield Business Awards.

"The awards recognise the talent, success stories and hard work that goes on within our business community across the district and across all sectors including everyone small start-up businesses to large household names.

LAST YEAR: Thinking Sustainability winners for 2022 was Solupak Ltd.

“We know the last few years have been challenging for businesses in many ways and we continue to support activity that helps rebuild our economy and support our businesses to thrive long into the future.”

The categories are:

Collaboration of the year *NEW*

Employee of the year *NEW*

Creative business of the year*NEW*

Not for profit/charity of the year *NEW*

Small business, big impact – supply chain hero*NEW*

Independent retail or hospitality business of the year *NEW*

Business growth success story

Thinking sustainability

Community engagement

New business of the year

Business of the Year