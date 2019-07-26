Wakefield business boss in line for top industry award

The managing director of a Wakefield-based management consultancy business is celebrating after being recognised by The IoD Director of the Year and Forward Ladies regional awards.

Poonam Kaur has been announced as a finalist in the Director of the Year (Small to Medium Business) category for The IoD Yorkshire and North East Director of the Year Awards and a regional finalist for Mentor of the Year in the Forward Ladies National Awards and Summit.

The Director of the Year award celebrates business leaders that showed outstanding initiative, boldness and imagination in the enterprise, as well as sound management practices.

The Forward Ladies Mentor of the Year Award identifies women who have a track record in mentoring and developing future leaders of industry.

Poonam was delighted to be recognised for these awards, even more so as it is the IoD Director of the Year Awards and Forward Ladies, and to not only be considered, but a finalist of both categories is hugely rewarding.

Poonam said “I am so proud to be a finalist in both of these categories which recognise both my career journey and accomplishments. The acknowledgments are icing on the cake, as this year fds is celebrating its 30th year of business, so it’s already an amazing year for our business”.

Fds Director Services provides corporate finance services to owner managed SME businesses and director level training. Over the years fds has developed and expanded its service offering to support every aspect of a business owner’s journey. Services include assisting with the creation of business plans and much more.