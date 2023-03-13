Abigail Reid, 21, from Chapelthorpe, founded Logos by Abi, a graphic design business, in 2021.

Two years later and her work-from-home business has amassed over 13,000 followers on social media, offering full rebrands and creating logos for companies across the globe.

Her hard work has now been recognised, with the Wakefield entrepreneur shortlisted for Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2023 StartUp Awards.

Entrepreneur Abigail, said: “It is an absolute honour to be a finalist for Young Entrepreneur of the Year. I started my business as a hobby when I was just 17, which turned into a full time career by the age of 19. So far, I have worked alongside over 3,000 businesses globally, so to get some recognition for my hard efforts as a one-man band is

astronomical.

“I have a true passion for design and being able to have an outlet for my creativity is amazing, but to be able to do this as full time work and help businesses to grow using the art

of branding is just incredible.

“I am looking forward to attending these awards, and wish the very best of luck to the other finalists!”

The StartUp Awards were launched in 2022, in collaboration with the team behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, to recognise the booming business startup scene across the UK, which has accelerated since the 2019 pandemic.

This year, the StartUp Awards saw 1,100 firms shortlisted across ten UK nations and regions.

The contribution of these firms, all of which were started in the last three years, is significant, having created over 5,000 new jobs since they were established and generating annual sales of £584 million.

The cohort of finalists will be considered for prizes, within their respected regions, by a panel of seasoned judges with experience founding or supporting entrepreneurial ventures.

The North East,Yorkshire & the Humber finals of the StartUp Awards will take place in Newcastle on May 11, 2023.

