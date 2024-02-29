Wakefield Chamber awards to return this summer to celebrate the local success of businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in its third year, the programme celebrates business innovation, resilience and ‘true Yorkshire grit’ across the Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield areas.

This year, three extra categories have also been added. They are: Young Business of the Year, SME (small and midsize enterprises) of the Year and Large Business of the Year.

Martin Hathaway, Managing Director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are thrilled to bring the MY Awards back for a third year which promises to be bigger and better than before!

“The introduction of three new categories will help us to celebrate the achievements of even more business across Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield.”

The awards are now open for entries until June 7, with the awards ceremony set to take place at the Chamber’s annual dinner at Dean Clough Mills in Halifax, on September 19.