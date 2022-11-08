Emma Jickells has been appointed the new export certification supervisor within The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commence, and will manage the day-to-day workings of its MY Export Hub department.

MY Export Hub is the international trade arm of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, supporting businesses in the region with their trade needs and includes documentation services, export advice and support, legalisation services and more.

Emma will lead the drive on compliance procedures, accuracy levels and service delivery standards, as a British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) accredited Chamber.

Emma Jickells, Export Certification Supervisor, with Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce

Speaking on her new role, Emma said: “The history of the Chamber speaks for itself, and I am excited to be part of such a long-standing institution.

“I’m very excited to be involved in the future of the Chamber, expanding our customer base and ensuring a continuing excellent service.

“Having a very strong administration background, I was very attracted to this role. Also, the focus on training was a draw for me as I am a firm believer in constant development, and I try to inspire that in others.”

Martin Hathaway, managing director at the Mid Yorkshire Chamber, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Emma to the team, supporting our Chamber in our aim to connect, support and represent organisations across Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield.

