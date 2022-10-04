Whilst more people are turning to the support charities are providing, donations are become more sparse following the increase in the cost of living.

The cost of living crisis means inflation will increase the operating costs of charities alongside rising energy bills.

The rise in inflation will also greatly affect the amount charities will receive in donations.

The rise in the cost of living has led to a decline in charity donations. (Picture: Jon Hindmarch - Live Images LTD)

Pro Bono Economics calculated that on current forecasts of inflation, a £20 donation now will be worth £17.60 in 2024, while a £100,000 donation would be equal to £88,100 in 2024.

According to the Charities Aid Foundation’s Research, 71% of registered charities expressed concern over managing increased demand for their services.

The same research has shown that 35% of registered charities believe their organisation will struggle to survive altogether amid the current cost of living crisis.

The pressure on charities, along with the higher demand for their services, is making it difficult for them to provide the beneficiaries they offer.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at Wakefield Hospice. (Picture: Wakefield Hospice)

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at Wakefield Hospice, shared the effect the crisis is having on Wakefield Hospice.

She said: “The last two years have presented a variety of extraordinary challenges for the hospice both financially and operationally.

“We recognise with the current ‘cost of living and energy crisis’ people have less disposable income and we have seen a drop in the support for some of our regular fundraising activities because of this."

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, spoke on how the council will support local charities, primarily over the colder months.“We have a number of initiatives to support organisations and the residents they work with across the district. For example we are currently delivering on the most pressing issue facing people as the cold months arrive, rising energy costs,” she said.

Cllr Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health.