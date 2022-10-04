Wakefield charities 'struggling' following dramatic cost of living increase
Following the mini-budget announcement, charities are continuing to struggle following the overwhelming demand for support.
Whilst more people are turning to the support charities are providing, donations are become more sparse following the increase in the cost of living.
The cost of living crisis means inflation will increase the operating costs of charities alongside rising energy bills.
The rise in inflation will also greatly affect the amount charities will receive in donations.
Most Popular
Pro Bono Economics calculated that on current forecasts of inflation, a £20 donation now will be worth £17.60 in 2024, while a £100,000 donation would be equal to £88,100 in 2024.
According to the Charities Aid Foundation’s Research, 71% of registered charities expressed concern over managing increased demand for their services.
The same research has shown that 35% of registered charities believe their organisation will struggle to survive altogether amid the current cost of living crisis.
The pressure on charities, along with the higher demand for their services, is making it difficult for them to provide the beneficiaries they offer.
Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at Wakefield Hospice, shared the effect the crisis is having on Wakefield Hospice.
She said: “The last two years have presented a variety of extraordinary challenges for the hospice both financially and operationally.
“We recognise with the current ‘cost of living and energy crisis’ people have less disposable income and we have seen a drop in the support for some of our regular fundraising activities because of this."
Councillor Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, spoke on how the council will support local charities, primarily over the colder months.“We have a number of initiatives to support organisations and the residents they work with across the district. For example we are currently delivering on the most pressing issue facing people as the cold months arrive, rising energy costs,” she said.
“We are offering organisations the opportunity to apply for grants to ensure residents have access to ‘Warm Spaces’ close to them. This plan aims to get financial support quickly to a variety of venues so there is a warm and welcoming refuge in the winter days and evenings in every area for people who are unable to heat their homes because of the rising energy prices.”