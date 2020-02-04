Wakefield cinema and restaurants remain closed following Speedibake fire

Restaurants and businesses in Wakefield remain closed, three days after a devastating fire tore through a factory in the city.

Restaurants, shops and venues were closed on Saturday following a devastating fire at the nearby Speedibake factory.

Restaurants and businesses in Wakefield remain closed, three days after a devastating fire tore through a factory in the city. Photo: Google Maps

A number of homes and businesses reported power cuts and a loss of water during the blaze, which burned for more than 24 hours.

However, a number of businesses remain closed today, as demolition work is carried out on site. It is understood that the car park serving Cineworld and nearby businesses remains closed at this time.

These are all the businesses which have been affected by the Speedibake fire:

Pizza Hut

The family-favourite pizza chain was forced to close on Saturday and Sunday, but reopened to customers yesterday (Monday, February 3). They are open as normal today.

Cineworld

Wakefield's largest cinema, Cineworld is a popular entertainment venue. But it has remained closed since the fire,

A message displayed on the Cineworld website reads: "We are sorry to report that the cinema is temporarily closed due to an incident in a nearby business. We hope to have regular service restored as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Anyone with prebooked tickets at the venue is asked to contact Cineworld customer service team on 0333 003 3444 for a full refund.

Nando's

Popular chicken restaurant Nando's have also been forced to remain closed since the fire, and will not be open today.

In a series of Facebook posts, staff confirmed that they had been allowed back into the building, but had "a lot to sort."

They said: "We are extremely sorry about this! As soon as we know any more details around our reopening, we’ll let you know."

Frankie and Benny's

The Express has contacted Frankie and Benny's for confirmation of their status.

Mecca Bingo

Mecca Bingo, which is located just a few feet from the site of the fire, remains closed at this time.

In a Facebook post, the company said: "We will be attempting to test all our systems tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday 4th February) to ensure we are in a position to reopen the club as soon as possible.

"We haven't taken the decision to remain closed lightly, but we want to ensure our internal and external environment is both safe and fully functional before we resume operations.

"Thank you for your patience and we're doing our best to get back to giving you the best bingo experience in town."