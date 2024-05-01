Wakefield could see five new Lidl stores open as part of discount supermarket’s latest announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The discount supermarket – famous for its middle aisle and in-store bakeries – announced today (April 30) plans to open hundreds of new stores nationwide as part of its efforts to make “good food accessible to everyone” and create thousands of new jobs.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, said: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month.

"We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.

“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.

"This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion. As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”

The discount supermarket said prominent locations would have easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, more than one and a half acres for a standalone store, and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes. Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces.

Wakefield North, South, East and West were all listed as potential locations for new Lidl stores by the retailer, as well as one in South Elmsall.

The wish-list included over 70 potential new stores in the Yorkshire and Humberside area.