Wakefield entrepreneur wins prestigous award at the Global Social Media Awards

A Wakefield entrepreneur has thanked clients after being awarded Best Small Agency at the 2023 Global Social Media Awards.

By Kara McKune
Published 16th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

Greg Miles, 30, from Middlestown, founded digital marketing agency, Bumbl, in 2015.

Now, he has thanked clients after his company was internationally recognised, and rewarded, at the 2023 Global Social Media Awards.

The annual Global Social Media Awards celebrated businesses around the world, rewarding the best social media work from companies.

Bumbl co-owners Greg Miles and Lois Miles, from Middlestown.Bumbl co-owners Greg Miles and Lois Miles, from Middlestown.
Bumbl, which Greg now co-owns with wife, Lois Miles, 30, won the prestigious award after being recognised by a panel of judges for their hard work and creative campaigns.

The judges said: “Bumbl’s people-oriented working culture, combined with a clear and objective-set plan for the future was really impressive.

"They met their goals and overachieved them, which is further proof of great future-planning.

"Any business that thinks forward to targeting and approaching their dream clients is future-proof.”

Greg, a former pupil of Horbury School and Ossett Sixth Form, said: “I’m incredibly proud to announce that Bumbl has been awarded Best Small Agency at the 2023 Global Social Media Awards.

"On social media everyone celebrates the highs, few publicise the lows, so I feel it's important to share that it's taken years of consistent, dedicated effort fighting through failure, overcoming challenges and stacking private victories.

“Every so often you might be rewarded with a public victory like this.

“I’m grateful to the team and our amazing clients for making this possible.”

