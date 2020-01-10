Wakefield estate agent crowned best in the UK at national awards

An independent Wakefield estate agency was awarded double gold in the residential property industry’s ‘Oscars’.

Linley & Simpson’s specialist Land and New Home team was crowned the best in the UK, while the company also clinched the title of Property Management Department of the Year.

The achievements marked a rare double for the Northgate-based agency at the awards, which are organised by The Negotiator magazine and now in their twelfth year.

Director of Land and New Homes, former QEGS student David Waddington, and head of property maintenance, Luke Gibson, were presented with their trophies by the comedian, actor and TV presenter Tom Allen.

Chief executive of Linley & Simpson, Will Linley, said: “These are the property industry’s most prestigious national awards and we were thrilled to return to Yorkshire with a brace of them – a rare feat.

“Thanks to some amazing team efforts, we were proud to fly the flag for the talent that exists here in the county, and triumph against some of the biggest names on the High Street nationally.”

The Land and New Homes team went one better than its silver award last year by winning gold for the raft of initiatives it has designed to support Yorkshire developers in the marketing and sale of their properties.

Launched only five years ago with just a single member of staff and six properties, the department now employs a growing team of six and has seen its new home sales portfolio increase to over 300, with more than double that number in the pipeline for coming years, with the aim of retaining their title.