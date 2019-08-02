Wakefield Excellence in Business Awards: Make sure your business is in the running for the 2019 awards

The latest sponsors announced for the Wakefield Excellence in Business Awards have backed our event to fly the flag for the city’s economy.

Gin company Fords of Wakefield has sponsored the drinks reception for the ceremony.

Director Gary Ford said: “We wanted to sponsor the awards and the drinks reception as we are proud supporters of local industry and always try where possible to support local companies, the rhubarb in our rhubarb and ginger gin was purchased from Earnshaws in Horbury for example.

“Wherever possible we use local companies and will continue to bring our key suppliers close to home.

“The support we have had from local businesses and people has been fantastic. There is a real community spirit in Wakefield, the pubs, bars and restaurants that have given us a chance by stocking our gin have been at the core of our success.”

This year Wakefield Council is sponsoring the SME Business of the Year Award.

Wakefield BID has sponsored the Overall Business Award and Leisure/Retail Business of the Year. Haribo is sponsoring this year’s New Business of the Year award. HSBC is sponsoring International Business of the Year, Wakefield College is sporing Apprentice of the Year, and Wakefield Bondholders is a table sponsor.

BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will host the awards ceremony, which will be held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Denby Dale Road, on September 26. The deadline for nominations is August 15.

To nominate visit www.wakefieldbusinessawards.co.uk For sponsoring please email jo.edmondson@jpimedia.co.uk

NOMINATIONS:

l SME Business of the Year

l Large Business of the Year

l New Business of the Year

l International Business of the Year

l Leisure/Retail Business of the Year

l Sustainable Business Award

l Digital/Technology Development Award

l Employer of the Year Company

l Company CSR Initiative of the Year

l Apprentice of the Year

l Entrepreneur of the Year

l Overall Business of the Year

