Natural stone supplier Traditional Stone is working with a group of all-female traditional stone specialists on the tribute to Anne Lister – the diarist, industrialist and landowner whose controversial life inspired Gentleman Jack.

The team of six from the Women’s International Stone Alliance (WISA) includes traditional stone specialists from Italy, Ireland, the UK and USA.

The month-long project will see the creation of three monoliths connected by dry stone walls, complete with carvings at Shibden Hall in Halifax, where Anne Lister lived.

A group from the Women's International Stone Alliance are busy working on the Anne Lister monument in the grounds of Shibden Hall, Halifax.

Ten tonnes of stone will be used for the three monoliths, along with coping stones and carving stone donated by Traditional Stone, plus 10 tonnes of building stone will be used for the dry stone walls donated by Simon Lumb.

The monument has been designed by David Griffiths to reflect the strength of Anne Lister and her love of landscapes and the mining industry. The carvings include an extract from her diaries, both in her original code and a translated version.

Project leader Emma Knowles said: “There are so few women working in the stone industry and this is why we want to do everything we can to encourage more to get involved and support them through our network.

"We are thrilled to have been invited to create the new monument at Shibden Hall to celebrate Anne Lister, who wasn’t afraid to challenge convention and show that women can excel in male-dominated professions.”