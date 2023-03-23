Two lifelong best friends are the focus of a quirky promotion which brings Harpin’s Funeral Service of Wakefield to Sky TV and Virgin Media audiences this month.

The humorous duo, ‘Maureen’ and ‘Brenda’, are part of a new advertising campaign for the company’s funeral plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pals – played by actresses – are seen attending various funeral of their friends and making wry comments from the back of a church about the choices and details of their friends’ funerals, and how they might have benefited from having a funeral plan.

Characters 'Maureen' and 'Brenda' are putting Wakefield business Harpin’s Funeral Service in the small screen spotlight

Business principal Sara Harpin, of Harpin’s Funeral Service, said: “The aim of the advert is to raise awareness of our Choice Funeral Plans in the local communities we serve, highlighting the benefits and letting people know they can buy a funeral plan at Harpin’s, and their funeral will be conducted by people they know and trust as per their personal wishes, when the time comes.

“The team and I are very excited to have our funeral home name appearing on TV and be part of this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The adverts have turned out better than we hoped, the quality and gentle humour combined with clear product messages work brilliantly across the three versions which have been made.”

The campaign is for Choice Funeral Plans provided by Alternative Planning Company (APCL).

The characters feature in a TV advert for Harpin Funeral Services has homes in Wakefield, Horbury and Outwood.

Harpin’s Funeral Service is a trading name of Funeral Partners Ltd which is an appointed representative.

Advertisement Hide Ad