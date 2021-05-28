The latest changes mean six people or two households can mix indoors, while 30 people can mix outdoors

The Government has announced its latest relaxation of restrictions, and it means that for most parts of the country life is beginning to get back to some kind of normality.

And as bars and restaurants start to serve customers again and small traders start to reopen, Wakefield Council has been encouraging people to get out and support their local traders.

Local shops love welcoming you, while eateries and pubs love serving you, salons love pampering you and the local markets are bursting with local produce and products.

Local museums and castles are also able to reopen, to help enthrall visitors, while fitness fanatics can finally get back to the gym at their local leisure centres.

Film fans can finally get their fix on the big screen again, and music lovers can seek out their favourite venues.

What do the changes mean?

The latest changes mean six people or two households can mix indoors, while 30 people can mix outdoors.

Overnight stays are allowed with people not in your household or bubble. People can choose whether to maintain social distancing with close family and friends.

Indoor hospitality such as restaurants, pubs, hotels, hostels and B&Bs will reopen. Indoor entertainment such as museums, cinemas and theatres will reopen. And indoor adult group sports and exercise classes can take place.

Some larger performances and sporting events in indoor venues will be allowed. In the largest outdoor seated venues, where crowds can be spread out, up to 10,000 people will be able to attend (or a quarter-full, whichever is lower).

Up to 30 people can attend weddings, receptions and wakes as long as the venue can comply with social distancing. This limit also applies to other types of significant life events, including bar mitzvahs and christenings. Blanket attendance limits for funerals will be removed as long as the venue can comply with social distancing.

Social distancing

While it is your choice on whether to maintain social distancing with close family and friends you should take caution about the risks that come with close personal contact, as this remains a direct way of transmitting the disease.

The District’s rates remain higher than other areas of the country and you must take steps to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Social distancing rules will remain in place in adult social care, medical settings, retail, hospitality and business settings.

Ways to avoid catching or spreading COVID-19

Despite the changes to restrictions, the advice on how to best avoid catching or spreading COVID-19 remains unchanged:

Maintain regular hand washing HANDS Wear a face covering, if you can, in any enclosed public space FACE Maintain social distancing, wherever possible SPACE

Supporting businesses

If you are a business owner, you can get COVID-19 materials to display in your premises to help protect your customers and employees. Materials include social distancing stickers and posters, face mask posters, maximum capacity posters, drinks coasters, disability posters, bunting, standing feather banners and vinyl banners.