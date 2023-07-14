Wakefield golf 'rising star' announces partnership with electric vehicle charger company

As part of the deal, Dan will carry the business’ logo on his bicep whilst competing on the DP World Tour and at the 151st Open Championship taking place at Royal Liverpool from July 20 to July 23.

The partnership will also see various marketing activities, on-event activations and social media collaborations, all of which are set to be revealed in due course.

After turning professional in mid-2022, Dan secured a fairytale maiden DP World Tour title at the 2022 Joburg Open in his third professional start.

Since then, there has been plenty more highs for the 23-year-old Wakefield-born golfer, including tussling with Rory McIlroy in the third and fourth rounds of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

As the impending ban on production of diesel and petrol cars in the UK approaches, in 2030, Go Zero Charge shared they feel compelled to act proactively to increase EV accessibility, awareness and education.

After quickly identifying the talented local golfer as part of the next generation of golfing superstars, the partnership soon came together.

Dan said: “When it comes to protecting the environment, we all know that there’s more work to be done.

"I’m looking forward to working alongside Go Zero Charge to help bring the important issue of electric vehicle adaptation to the forefront of the golf world.

"Go Zero Charge makes EV charger installation easy and supports companies, including golf resorts, make the required leap to support members who are EV owners.

"It’s the way things are going and need to be going.”

Peter O’Brien, CMO Go Zero Charge, said: “We, at Go Zero Charge, are incredibly excited to partner with one of the UK’s fastest rising golf stars to help bring more awareness and education to electric vehicles.

"When exploring partnership opportunities, we quickly realised that the golf fan was a demographic that we wanted to engage with.