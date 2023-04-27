Wakefield hairdresser scoops Best in Yorkshire and second in the UK at the Hair and Beauty Awards 2023

Freelance hairstylist Amy Jackson, 32, was awarded first place in the regional category for Yorkshire and Humber and second place in the national competition for Best Bridal Individual of the Year.

With over 15 years’ experience, Amy started her training with a Vidal Sassoon stylist in Leeds and now operates her mobile business, Amy Jackson Freelance Hairstylist, from her home in Sandal and travels to clients across West Yorkshire.

Specialising in occasion styling, cut and colour treatments, Amy has created memorable looks for many of the region’s brides, as well as styling editorial shoots for the likes of Great British Bake Off’s Helena Garcia and volunteering her services for Breast Cancer Haven and the Charlies-Angel-Centre Foundation.

But this is the first time Amy has entered an industry competition for her work.

Established to ‘shine a light on businesses of all sizes’, the annual UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the most talented industry professionals from across the country.

Amy said: “I tried to show a broad spectrum of my work to the judges.

"My style is very natural. I get to know my clients first and then work with them to create a polished version of their individual style, whether that is a sleek Hollywood updo or a romantic tousled style. I want my brides to feel comfortable but special on their big day and create a look they’ll never forget.

"Many of my brides become clients and friends.”

Amy collected her awards from I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here’s Jake Quickenden and Body Fixers’ Alan Mcgarry at the glamorous red carpet event in Birmingham on April 22.

"I’ve never entered anything like this before. I still can’t believe I won! It’s so exciting,” Amy said.

“It validates all of the hard work I’ve put in over the years, both to build my business and to build relationships with my clients, some of whom have been with me for 15 years.