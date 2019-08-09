Wakefield has the second highest number of butchers in the UK

Wakefield has the second number of butchers in the whole of the UK, it's been revealed.

Leisure analysed UK cities to reveal which has the highest number of fresh food outlets and Wakefield came in at second place for the highest number of butchers, at 18.

Here's a little more info how Wakefield scored across all categories:

- 39 out of 100 overall

- 18 out of 20 for the number of butchers per capita

- 11 out of 20 for farmers markets

- 6.6 out of 20 for bakers

- 2.6 out of 20 for greengrocers

- 0 out of 20 for fishmongers

There are currently around 6.5 million adults who follow either a vegetarian, pescatarian or vegan lifestyle in the UK.

Combined with an increased sense of ethical consumerism and health awareness, the UK has seen significant growth of organic and premium types of fresh food and a greater demand for fresh fruit and vegetables.

But which UK cities are leading the way with their availability of fresh produce?

*Wakefield has the 2nd highest number of butchers of any city in the UK.

*York comes out on top with the highest number of fresh food outlets per capita and an overall score of 69 out of a possible 100. The city has 24 butchers, 47 bakeries and 15 greengrocers, as well as three farmers markets

*Manchester comes in third place with a score of 66 and the highest number of butchers per capita (99 butchers in total)

*Representing Scotland, Glasgow ranks in at fourth place, with over 129 butchers, 113 bakeries and 25 greengrocers, whilst Northern Ireland has two representatives in the top 20 – Londonderry in 12th place and Belfast in 18th

*Brighton is the highest ranked Southern city in second place overall, providing its residents with great access to fishmongers and farmers markets