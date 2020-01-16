Wakefield Jack's to help ease the Blue Monday pinch with giveaways

This coming Monday, January 20, is billed by some as the most depressing day of the year.

But Jack's supermarket in Wakefield is hoping to lighten the load for customers with a money card giveaway.

Customers being served at the Jack’s store at Westgate Retails Park on Ings Road, will be randomly selected via a ‘checkout bingo’ activity throughout the day on Monday to win either a £5, £10 or £20 Jack’s money card.

Falling on the third Monday in January each year, Blue Monday is said to be the most depressing day of the year due to a combination of Christmas debt, back to work blues and the winter weather.

Customers will also be treated to blue treats on the checkouts, including blueberries and sweet treats.

Wakefield store manager Ahmed Vachhiyat, said; “Our Blue Monday giveaway is a light-hearted way to interact with our customers and lighten the mood on what is supposedly the most depressing day of the year.

“Around every half hour a till will be randomly called and the shopper using it at that time will win a Jack’s money card.

"We hope that we brightened the day for all our winners.”