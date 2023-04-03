The business, which was founded by a British brother and sister in 1979, is renowned for its low prices and quality jewellery.

The company relocated to Teall Street in 2014 after originally opening a store in The Ridings Centre in 1993.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, 30 years later the branch has had another move, shifting into Trinity Walk following the end of its lease on Teall Street premises in January.

Staff members Elise Turner, Keri Austin and Jessica Oween celebrate the official opening of Warren James jewellers in Trinity Walk, Wakefield

The new shop opened its doors on Saturday April 1.

Commenting on the opening of the Trinity Walk branch, store manager, Keri Austin said: “It was very exciting and we've got a chance to re-establish ourselves in Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After three months out of Wakefield, we're so excited to be back home in the new store which is bigger and better than before.

The store is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary of being in Wakefield this September.

Warren James' old store on Teall Street closed its doors in January.

“This new location is perfect. We're now in the heart of Wakefield and can reach more people and focus on ensuring the shop can continue for another 30 years," added Keri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad