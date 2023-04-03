News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield jewellers Warren James opens new store in city centre's Trinity Walk

Jewellers Warren James has officially moved into a new home in Wakefield’s Trinity Walk following the closure of its Teall Street branch.

By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

The business, which was founded by a British brother and sister in 1979, is renowned for its low prices and quality jewellery.

The company relocated to Teall Street in 2014 after originally opening a store in The Ridings Centre in 1993.

Now, 30 years later the branch has had another move, shifting into Trinity Walk following the end of its lease on Teall Street premises in January.

Staff members Elise Turner, Keri Austin and Jessica Oween celebrate the official opening of Warren James jewellers in Trinity Walk, Wakefield
The new shop opened its doors on Saturday April 1.

Commenting on the opening of the Trinity Walk branch, store manager, Keri Austin said: “It was very exciting and we've got a chance to re-establish ourselves in Wakefield.

“After three months out of Wakefield, we're so excited to be back home in the new store which is bigger and better than before.

The store is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary of being in Wakefield this September.

Warren James' old store on Teall Street closed its doors in January.
“This new location is perfect. We're now in the heart of Wakefield and can reach more people and focus on ensuring the shop can continue for another 30 years," added Keri.

“All the girls that worked with me to help with this huge relocation have done an amazing job and I'm so proud of everyone.”

