The business, which was founded by a British brother and sister in 1979, is renowned for its low prices and quality jewellery.

The shop moved to Teall Street in 2014 after opening in The Ridings Centre in Wakefield in 1993.

Now, 30 years later the shop is set to relocate again into Trinity Walk following the end of their lease on Teall Street.

The shop on Teall Street closed earlier this month due to the lease ending.

Wakefield store manager, Keri Austin believes the move will be for the best, hoping that Trinity Walk will bring in a higher volume of customer.

She said: “We've come to the end of our lease where we are and have managed to secure this new unit, so it's a good move for us. It's where retail seems to be thriving at the moment for Wakefield.”

“This relocation is a great way to celebrate our 30th year, it’s a massive achievement and a great goal for myself and my team to be working on as well.

"It will be a new start in a great location but we're going to continue offering the same, the great value, the great savings, whilst hopefully creating new experiences for people, old customers and new ones as well.”

Warren James is set to relocate to The Ridings February 25.

The new Warren James store is set to open February 25, with the shop celebrating 30 years of being in Wakefield in September.