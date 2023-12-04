Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood took part in an annual day of celebrations championing the city’s small businesses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Small Business Saturday highlights the work of independent businesses in the UK.

As part of the event, the Labour MP visited businesses including KFA:FT bar, on Wood Street, the Falafel Street Kitchen van outside the city’s Cathedral and the Black Horse pub, on Westgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Lightwood has highlighted the challenges businesses are facing with high energy costs, business rates and a lack of economic growth.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood visited the Falafel Street Kitchen van outside the city's Cathedral.

He has also emphasised the need to tackle the crime and anti-social behaviour.

Earlier this year the MP arranged a town hall meeting aimed at tackling a spike in burglaries at business premises in the city centre.

Those living and working in the area reported having to put up with break-ins, thefts, anti-social behaviour and abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lightwood said: “Our small and independent businesses are the beating heart of our high streets and breathe life into our town and city centres.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood (left) pictured with Antony de Csernatony outside KRA;FT bar, on Wood Street.

“It’s not just the jobs they create but the richness and variety they bring to our local economy and the people who live, shop and work here.

“Cities like Wakefield and towns like Horbury and Ossett rely on these businesses.

“For far too long successive Conservative Governments haven’t had their backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad