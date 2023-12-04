Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood took part in an annual day of celebrations championing the city’s small businesses.

Wakefield MP champions city’s small businesses
Small Business Saturday highlights the work of independent businesses in the UK.
As part of the event, the Labour MP visited businesses including KFA:FT bar, on Wood Street, the Falafel Street Kitchen van outside the city’s Cathedral and the Black Horse pub, on Westgate.
Mr Lightwood has highlighted the challenges businesses are facing with high energy costs, business rates and a lack of economic growth.
He has also emphasised the need to tackle the crime and anti-social behaviour.
Earlier this year the MP arranged a town hall meeting aimed at tackling a spike in burglaries at business premises in the city centre.
Those living and working in the area reported having to put up with break-ins, thefts, anti-social behaviour and abuse.
Mr Lightwood said: “Our small and independent businesses are the beating heart of our high streets and breathe life into our town and city centres.
“It’s not just the jobs they create but the richness and variety they bring to our local economy and the people who live, shop and work here.
“Cities like Wakefield and towns like Horbury and Ossett rely on these businesses.
“For far too long successive Conservative Governments haven’t had their backs.
“Labour is proud to back our small businesses with a serious blueprint for reforming business rates, tackling high street crime and anti-social behaviour and bringing down energy costs to give businesses the confidence to invest in our high streets.”