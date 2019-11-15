Wakefield petrol station to be fitted with pay at pump machines

Wakefield's Sainsbury's petrol station is to be fitted with payment machines at the pump, it has been confirmed.

The petrol station, on Ings Road, in the city centre, has been closed to customers all week, though the superstore remains open.

Wakefield's Sainsbury's petrol station is to be fitted with payment machines at the pump, it has been confirmed. Photo: Google Maps

The station opened more than a decade ago, after planning permission was granted in late 2006.

But until now, customers have had to visit the kiosk to pay for their fuel.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “We are installing payment machines at our petrol pumps to make it easier for our customers to pay for their petrol and will be back open for customers shortly. ”

It is understood that the station will reopen on Monday, November 18, with pay at pump offering 24 hour facilities.