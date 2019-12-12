A golden opportunity has emerged for someone to take over one – or even two – vacant properties in a prime area of Wakefield.

And the big question is, just what might they do with them?

Theres potential to join the two units together to make one big space

The two units at 117 Westgate have plenty of potential, come with six months’ rent-free and the offer of help from the seller to transform the space into something special.

With student accommodation and plenty of homes on the doorstep, a busy road outside, the local train station within walking distance and lots of other retail businesses in the area, there’s no shortage of potential customers.

One of the units measures 375 sq m, the other 416 sq metres – and there’s potential to join them together to make one big space – plus parking at the rear.

So, what could they be?

Place to dine, stock up or workout

There’s already planning permission for a restaurant at the location, and with fantastic big picture windows to let in the light, there’s great potential to create a funky diner – ideal for local students to visit.

A cosy coffee shop or sandwich shop would also attract lots of passing shoppers and local residents.

While the nearby houses, train station and busy road setting mean the units would make a perfect mini-supermarket, deli or specialist food shop.

A leisure space

For an enterprising fitness business owner, there’s plenty of scope to create a gym and cash in on the fitness boom.

Or the space could be transformed into escape rooms – which are rising all the time in popularity.

Space to work or show off

While the nearby retail park means there’s potential to tap into passing shoppers and perhaps offer something unique.

It might be vintage clothes, home improvements or soft furnishings - those huge windows are a great way to show off the wares.

William Draper, of Commerce Property Group, which currently owns the 2 vacant units says there are dozens of potential uses which could provide the new owners with a healthy return and help breathe new life into the area.

“There is lots of potential in these spaces, with car parking to the rear and lots of passers-by. They are crying out to be developed and to breathe new life into this area of Wakefield.”

The properties are being sold through Leeds-based business specialists Ernest Wilson, which has decades of experience in helping new owners take their first steps in their new enterprise.

To find out more, visit www.ernest-wilson.co.uk