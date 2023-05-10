Darren ‘Daz’ Trei and his partner, Fiona Harbor, are now at the helm of the pub on George Street.

The couple took it over at the end of April after hosting a soft launch and a grand opening event for its regular customers and new faces.

The pub is dog-friendly and will continue to sell its regular and guest ales that it is known for, as well as hosting music events and open mic nights.

Cheers! Darren Trei and his partner Fiona Harbor have taken over the Polka Hop, Wakefield.

Darren said: “We’d like to say a massive thanks to departing landlords Chris and Jane Bracchi for being so helpful and generous with the handover.

“They’re moving on to new ventures and I’m sure everyone will join us in wishing them the very best for the future. They’ll always be welcome at the Polka Hop and we hope to see them there for a beer and a shindig.

"We have refreshed our opening hours and alongside a changing selection of regular and guest ales on the wickets and in the fridge, our new bar menu includes a good supply of pies and a fantastic cheeseboards - all of which include vegan and veggie options.

"The Polka Hop is home to regular music events and Artwalk – we’ll carry on with those of course. We hope to see you all soon - all customers welcome, old and new!”

The Polka Hop pub in Wakefield will continue to host lots of music events and open mics.

The pub will be open Monday to Friday noon to 11pm, from 11am to 11pm on Saturdays and from noon to 10pm on Sundays.

