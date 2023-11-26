Wakefield residents encouraged to nominate a charity to receive a festive financial boost this Christmas

For 12 days in the lead up to Christmas a specialist financial services group is giving £1,000 to ten charities each day – and you can pick which ones.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards will give away £120,000 as part of its annual “12 Days of Giving Christmas” campaign – with 120 charities in total set to benefit from a festive financial boost.

Nominations are now open and Wakefield residents are being encouraged to nominate a cause they care about to give them a chance of receiving a share of the money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Draws will take place between December 1 and December 18 and nominating can be done by filling out an online form at www.movementforgood.com.

Residents are being encouraged to nominate a charity they care about.

Winners will ultimately be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

The Benefact Group has donated more than £200million to over 10,000 charitable causes since 2014 and aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “We’re delighted to be giving away another £120,000 in valuable donations to causes around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that charities are struggling, and for many, the festive season is a critical time.

"We’re asking residents to take a few minutes of their time to nominate a cause they especially care about.