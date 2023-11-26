Wakefield residents encouraged to nominate a charity to receive a festive financial boost this Christmas
Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards will give away £120,000 as part of its annual “12 Days of Giving Christmas” campaign – with 120 charities in total set to benefit from a festive financial boost.
Nominations are now open and Wakefield residents are being encouraged to nominate a cause they care about to give them a chance of receiving a share of the money.
Draws will take place between December 1 and December 18 and nominating can be done by filling out an online form at www.movementforgood.com.
Winners will ultimately be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.
The Benefact Group has donated more than £200million to over 10,000 charitable causes since 2014 and aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025.
Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said: “We’re delighted to be giving away another £120,000 in valuable donations to causes around the country.
"We know that charities are struggling, and for many, the festive season is a critical time.
"We’re asking residents to take a few minutes of their time to nominate a cause they especially care about.
“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”