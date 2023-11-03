Wakefield retirement living company launches competition to name new city centre development

Burghley Retirement Living has launched a competition inviting local people to help with the naming of its new multi-million-pound retirement development at Stanley Parkway, in Wakefield city centre.

The brand new construction, which will be Burghley Retirement Living’s fifth development, will be available exclusively to the over 55s and is expected to be completed in January 2025 – with show apartments available to view from late 2024.

Current plans include a collection of 33 one-bedroom and 25 two-bedroom apartments for sale or rent, alongside communal facilities including a lounge with adjoining orangery, a hotel-style guest suite and landscaped gardens.

Marie Buckingham, development director from the company behind the construction, Burghley Retirement Living, said: “There really are no better people to ask to name this exciting new retirement development than those living locally.

“They know the area better than anyone and I’m sure will have great ideas on what should be commemorated by the name. It could be a connection to the city’s heritage and history, local scenery or iconic people from the area.

"It’s your chance to put a personal mark on a piece of Wakefield and if you win, you’ll be invited to unveil the new name for us in a few months’ time. All ideas are welcome - and good luck."

To enter, email [email protected] with the suggested development name and the reason behind it, your name and contact details and “Wakefield Naming Competition” in the subject header.