Wakefield salon wins big at England's Business Awards
Pinx Hairdressing took home an award for Best Hair Salon West following clients’ nominations in a prestigious industry awards.
The England Business Awards success means the Wakefield salon is now through to the national grand finals in Birmingham this November.
Lisa Fletcher, owner and stylist at Pinx Hairdressing, Horbury, shared her joy following the big win.
"It’s a big win for us,” she said.
“It's overwhelming and humbling but we pride ourselves in always trying to be the best possible business for our clients.”
In order to be shortlisted, the salon was submitted as a contender by clients and was then visited by a ‘mystery shopper’.
Clients then voted for who they believed should take home the top award.
Lisa added: “My loyal clients and their support and my amazing team make my salon what it is, so it's a team win.”