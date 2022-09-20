The England Business Awards success means the Wakefield salon is now through to the national grand finals in Birmingham this November.

Lisa Fletcher, owner and stylist at Pinx Hairdressing, Horbury, shared her joy following the big win.

"It’s a big win for us,” she said.

Pinx Hairdressing, Horbury, took home the award for Best Hair Salon West

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's overwhelming and humbling but we pride ourselves in always trying to be the best possible business for our clients.”

In order to be shortlisted, the salon was submitted as a contender by clients and was then visited by a ‘mystery shopper’.

Clients then voted for who they believed should take home the top award.