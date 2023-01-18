The shop, on Kirkgate, was opened on February 9 in 1983 by the previous owner, Norma Bell.

Manager of the eatery, Alyson Ogilvie, has worked at the shop for almost 18 years and the current owner, Stephanie Kellett-Brennan, has owned it for nearly four years.

The shop first opened under the name Bake and Butty but was rebranded as Eats in 1985.

Eats on Northgate is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary in February.

Alyson said: “I’ve been at the shop for 18 years and I’ve watched little babies turn into adults. We have a lot of people who we served as kids are now bringing their own children in.

"We see the same faces year on year. We have one customer who has come in twice a day, every day for eighteen years, who has the same sandwich each time!

“It is a thriving little business that will always do well. We’ve got a lot of regeneration work going on down here which means we get a lot of builders coming in.

"We remained trading through Covid-19 and bounced back after the six weeks we were forced to close. And even in the cost of living crisis we are still managing to do quite well.”

To say thank you to their customers, Alyson and Stephanie are offering people the opportunity to buy bacon sarnies and selected sandwiches for 83p after the year the shop was opened.

Stephanie added: “We tried to find out how much a bacon sarnie would have been in 1983 but we didn’t have much luck so we’re offering selected sandwiches will be 83p – which we expect will be a big help as we know that people are really struggling, at the moment.

"We’ve always said, if you’ve not got the money, just pop in for a drink. We would never turn anyone away and would never see someone go hungry.

"At Christmas, we donated a lot of food to Wakefield Street Kitchen for the organise to distribute.”

