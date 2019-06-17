Wakefield school is transformed by Avant Homes 'Day to Make a Difference'

Staff at Wakefield-based Avant Homes downed their tools and stepped away from their keyboards as the entire company donated a days’ worth of time to domestic abuse charities and schools across the area.

The ‘Day to Make a Difference’ initiative, held on June 12, saw everyone from construction workers and sales advisors to apprentices and directors, split into groups to spend the day with, Mackie Hill Junior and Infant School in Wakefield, one local Woman’s Aid shelter and at two centres that support those that have experienced or are experiencing domestic abuse.

Avant Homes organise the Day to Make a Difference to give something back to the local community.

The 152-strong Avant team undertook a range of different projects, including gardening, decorating, installing seating areas, laying flooring and painting classrooms.

Mackie Hill headteacher Jayne Elliot said the school had been thrilled to be invited to be part of the project.

"The transformation of the school in just one day is unbelievable. We have new outdoor raised beds with plants and spaces for growing fresh fruit and vegetables, many classrooms have been decorated and other essential maintenance work completed.

“The staff we worked with were professional, respectful and generous in their time and efforts. All schools need to carefully manage tight budgets so for Mackie Hill School, this means we can spend every penny on what really matters – the education of our children.”

A Day to Make a Difference is a new annual community initiative launched by Avant Homes with the aim of supporting schools, charities and not-for profit organisations by offering its services, materials and hands on help for those that need it most.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director Chris Coley said: “At Avant Homes we recognise it is our duty to act as a responsible business and a good neighbour that supports the communities in which we build. We want to give back to those who need it most and we were we’re honoured to be spending the day working with five different charities and two primary schools.

“The charities support hundreds of people across the region and we were really pleased to be able to spend a day giving our time, expertise and support to assist in the refurbishment of the centres and properties for the organisations so that those that use them can continue to benefit from the excellent and important work done there.”