Thornton Jones Solicitors took centre stage at the Yorkshire Legal Awards finalists ceremony when they scooped won the prize for The Best Small Law Firm of the Year 2022.

The annual event brings together law firms across Yorkshire to be judged on a range of categories with the shortlisted finalists being invited to the main event held this year at The Royal Armouries in Leeds.

Clare Thornton, Managing Director at Thornton Jones Solicitors, said: “We were so excited and honoured to be shortlisted for the award of Best Small Law Firm of the Year and knowing that Yorkshire is a northern hub of fantastic law firms, we were hopeful but not expectant of winning but when we were announced as the winners we were overwhelmed with joy”.

Clare Thornton collecting the award for Best Small Law Firm of the Year 2022 from comedian and host Shappi Khorsandi.

Thornton Jones Solicitors is a high street law firm with traditional values that hinge around delivering the best client care possible. With offices in Wakefield, Ossett, Garforth, and Sherburn in Elmet, their friendly and welcoming approach along with giving exceptional service, has led to some good customer reviews.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Yorkshire Legal Awards judges said: “The winner of the Best Small Law Firm of the Year is a fantastic high street practice with big ambitions after an impressive two years. Feedback from clients is a particular highlight, while its staff are encouraged to demonstrate the firm’s values in everything they do through a transparent reward process.”