Wakefield start-up businesses encouraged to apply for £10million investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Britain’s Got Start Up events is appealing for Wakefield business owners to apply for an event series for new companies in the North.

Following a successful pilot in June, the event is eligible to all limited companies based in the North of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interested businesses can register for free, with applications open from now until the October 12

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain’s Got Start-Ups will see numerous northern companies apply for up to £10 million in investments and funding.

Powered by Novus Capital, a UK financial service company, all applications will be processed before 24 businesses are shortlisted.

Each shortlisted business will then be given the opportunity to pitch their proposals during a series of in-person regional heats.

The judges will then choose 12 candidates that will be invited to the regional final and asked to pitch ‘live’ to a panel of investors at an event in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director of Novus Capital and Britain’s Got Start-Ups event organiser, Jenson Brook, comments: “We launched Britain’s Got Start-Ups to break down the barriers that Northern businesses are up against when accessing funds from local, regional, national and international investors.

“That’s why we are encouraging any organisation from Wakefield that is looking for seed capital or larger-scale investment to register their interest and get involved. It’s free and for those that are successful, it could be a life changing opportunity.”

To find out more about the investment event, Britain’s Got Start-Ups, visit: https://novus-capital.com/britains-got-start-ups/