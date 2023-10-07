Wakefield start-up businesses encouraged to apply for £10million investment

News you can trust since 1852
Start-up businesses in Wakefield are being encouraged to apply for their chance to access up to £10million from investors thanks to Britain’s Got Start-Ups.
By Kara McKune
Published 7th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
The Britain’s Got Start Up events is appealing for Wakefield business owners to apply for an event series for new companies in the North.

Following a successful pilot in June, the event is eligible to all limited companies based in the North of England.

Interested businesses can register for free, with applications open from now until the October 12

Britain’s Got Start-Ups will see numerous northern companies apply for up to £10 million in investments and funding.
Powered by Novus Capital, a UK financial service company, all applications will be processed before 24 businesses are shortlisted.

Each shortlisted business will then be given the opportunity to pitch their proposals during a series of in-person regional heats.

The judges will then choose 12 candidates that will be invited to the regional final and asked to pitch ‘live’ to a panel of investors at an event in November.

Managing Director of Novus Capital and Britain’s Got Start-Ups event organiser, Jenson Brook, comments: “We launched Britain’s Got Start-Ups to break down the barriers that Northern businesses are up against when accessing funds from local, regional, national and international investors.

“That’s why we are encouraging any organisation from Wakefield that is looking for seed capital or larger-scale investment to register their interest and get involved. It’s free and for those that are successful, it could be a life changing opportunity.”

To find out more about the investment event, Britain’s Got Start-Ups, visit: https://novus-capital.com/britains-got-start-ups/

Interested businesses can submit their investment plans here: https://mailchi.mp/novus-capital/britains-got-startups-founders

