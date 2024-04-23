Wakefield Trinity stadium, Six Chimneys pub and Tileyard North honoured in civic society design awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Projects to refurbish heritage buildings in Wakefield city centre were also recognised at this year’s prize ceremony.

The awards were announced at the society’s annual general meeting on April 20 and presented by Wakefield Mayor Josie Pritchard.

In the new-build category, a commendation was given for the new rugby league stadium upgrade at Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue ground.

Wakefield Trinity Stadium, Tileyard North, Hofmann's, Westgate, The Six Chimneys, Harry's Pizza Bar and Crown Gardens in Alverthorpe were all winners.

A new stand, designed by architects AFL, provides space for 2,500 fans and is part of a wider upgrade of the facilities.

Judges made three awards and two commendations in the refurbishment category.

Pub chain J D Wetherspoon was recognised for the project to extend the Six Chimneys, Kirkgate, into the former New Dolphin Inn, later known as the Wakey Tavern.

The pub was closed for five months while work was done merging the buildings into one enlarged pub.

Wakefield Civic Society named José’s Tapas, in Cross Street, as restaurant of the year for 2023. Richard and Liz Escribano pictured receiving the award from Wakefield Mayor Josie Pritchard. Image credit: Antony de Csernatony, KRA:FT Media Services,

A large beer garden has also been created in the yard at the rear of the premises.

Judges said they were impressed with the focus on local history, with many illustrations featuring stories of Wakefield’s past on display inside the building.

The work also included revealing architectural detailing on the outside of the New Dolphin building that was previously hidden.

An award was given for the first phase of Tileyard North development.

Crown Gardens, Batley Road, Alverthorpe

The project has involved converting the former Rutland Mills on the city’s waterfront into a space for music, media and creative industries.

Society members said they were impressed by the imaginative use of internal spaces and the creation of a central outdoor courtyard for events.

The project, by City and Provincial Properties, also features a restaurant and bar. A second phase is now under construction.

The final award was made for the refurbishment work of 6- 8 Silver Street.

Hofmann's, Westgate, Wakefield

Dating from at least 1590, the work has revealed original timbers from the Tudor period.

The removal of cement rendering has seen the building returned to how it might have looked when first built.

Society president Kevin Trickett said the property had become the “star” of the Westgate Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) project

The £4m project, co-funded by Wakefield Council and Historic England, provides refurbishment grants of up to 90 per cent to property owners within the zone.

A commendation was given to Harry’s Pizza Bar, on Westgate.

The building, on the corner of Cheapside, dates from around 1800 and has undergone extensive refurbishment, including a new shop front as part of the HAZ project.

A commendation was given for The Courtyard, on Denby Dale Road, where a suite of managed offices and meeting rooms has been created from a former mill.

The building had been empty and derelict for around a decade.

New owners Madison Properties re-purposed the property by creating affordable office spaces for small businesses.

The best shop front category went to Hofmann’s, on Westgate.

The family-run butchers and bakers was another property to benefit from HAZ funding.

In the category for the best frontage on a pub, cafe or restaurant, the judges gave a commendation to After Dark, on Westgate.

Work was done to remove grey paint to reveal original stonework.

In the residential category, a commendation was awarded for the conversion of the former Crown pub, on Batley Road, Alverthorpe, into six new homes.

Built in the 1930s, the building was last used as a pub around five years ago.

It has been divided into two four-bed houses while new family homes have been built on the old car park and grounds.

A certificate of recognition was presented to Paul Gwilliam, Wakefield Council’s project manager for his work on the HAZ project.

José’s Tapas, on Cross Street, was named restaurant of the year for 2023 by the society’s dining club.

Richard and Liz Escrbano, son and daughter—in-law of the proprietors, José and Sofia, collected the award.