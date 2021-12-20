Wakefield's Caffé Noor donates £18K to help vulnerable children
Caffé Noor had always planned to make a difference to the lives of local children this year and they have done just that as they end the year with a total donation to help vulnerable families of a huge £18,000.
This donation to Wakefield Council has helped to provide 320 vulnerable families with food support during school holidays, as well as supporting families in crisis with essential items and fuel costs through the council's local welfare provision.
The Trinity Walk coffee shop, which has been open for just seven months, proclaims its ethos to be, ‘Coffee With A Conscience’.
Their unique concept sees the business split its profits in half at the end of every month. One half goes towards organisations that help to support vulnerable local families, and the other goes towards opening a new store in a new city to help even more people.
Rob Campbell, group CEO, said: “We set up Caffé Noor with a clear goal to help support vulnerable families, and we’re so happy to share that this year we’ve supported a huge amount of families in crisis.
"But we couldn’t have done it without our incredible customers who have helped us to achieve this goal day in and day out."
The success of Caffé Noor, who continue to put their social conscience ahead of their profits, has meant that in the New Year they are set to open a new store in Spinningfields, Manchester.
This new store will help them to support even more families in need, this time in and around the city of Manchester.
Mr Campbell said: “We always knew that we wanted to support people further afield than just Wakefield and we’re thrilled to be at a point when we can begin to do that. This is just the beginning for us as we aim to help as many people, in as many different cities as possible.”