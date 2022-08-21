Wakefield's Closed Lupset pub seeks permission for transformation plans

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, the pub could reopen with alterations to its seating and lobbies in the main and rear entrances.

The pub has also requested permission to build a new fixed carvery unit.

The Lupset, also known as The Lupset Hotel, closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and never reopened.

The Lupset could reopen after being closed for over two years.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lupset and Thornes Councillor Michael Graham said: “Sadly, we continue to see many pubs close right across the country.

"It’s good to hear that Greene King have applied to make alterations to The Lupset Hotel.

“The licensing application seeks to alter the fixed seating, add internal lobbies to the main and rear entrances and install a new fixed carvery unit.

"Last year, Greene King were unable to confirm the long-term future of the pub due to Covid.

"This is welcome news for everyone who wanted to see a return.”

The last date for any representations is Tuesday August 30 2022.