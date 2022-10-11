The six-figure investment at The Holmfield Arms on Denby Dale Road, will see a total overhaul of both the pub area and hotel rooms ahead of reopening in early November.

Internally, the pub’s décor is being completely revamped from top to bottom. New carpet, furniture and furnishings as well as an extension of the bar will provide a more accessible and modern pub feel.

The classic Victorian garden areas are being remodelled and upgraded including notable landscaping as well as an introduction of a heated and covered seating area, providing customers with the option to eat and drink outside all year round.

Holmfield Arms on Denby Dale Road in Wakefield.

Tyrone Bentham, general manager of the Holmfield Arms, said: “The Holmfield Arms is a popular spot for so many in Wakefield, with guests coming from all over to enjoy the parkland which surrounds it.

“This renovation will transform the layout of the pub, providing customers with the best environment to enjoy our top-notch food and drinks menu, while also providing overnight guests with a comfortable and modern hotel experience. We can’t wait to welcome people back through our doors when the work is complete.”

All 42 of the Holmfield’s rooms will also undergo a complete transformation, with new carpets, wallpaper and furniture accompanied by a modernisation of the bathrooms to bring a more ‘luxurious experience’ for guests.