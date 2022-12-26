The charity helps children living in the UK who are going through cancer treatment by providing them with a new friend in the form of a cute stuffed toy bird.

Every week 30 children in the UK are diagnosed with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children are given a ‘Chemo Duck’, which is a soft, yellow and cuddly toy that provides comfort but more importantly is fitted with a Hickman Line or Portacath to mirror the child’s treatment.

The Morrisons Foundation donated £10,000 to the children's cancer charity, Give A Duck.

Medical staff demonstrate the treatment on Chemo Duck to give the child an understanding of how their treatment will be administered.

Morrisons J41 Logistics in Wakefield has supported the organisation by providing donations to its charity golf day in Leeds in September and most recently, helped the charity to receive a £10,000 grant from the Morrisons Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morrisons Foundation awards grant funding for charity projects which make a positive difference in local communities.

Pam Abbott, community champion at Morrisons J41 Logistics, said: “It is great for Morrisons J41 to be involved with the local charity, Give A Duck Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pam Abbott, community champion at Morrisons J41.

"It is an amazing cause and the charity workers, Elaine and Eve, do a fantastic job. It was a pleasure to help them with the fantastic £10,000 grant that the Morrisons Foundation donated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with over 40 children’s cancer hospitals in the UK, the Give A Duck Foundation mission is to ensure every child diagnosed with cancer receives a duck.

Siblings are also not forgotten about and receive a Huggable Hope Duck to help them with the challenges they experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding from the Morrisons Foundation will allow Give A Duck to provide ducks to 400 children recently diagnosed with cancer and this donation alone with meet the requirement of over 13 weeks’ worth of Ducks across Britain.

Dr Geoff Shenton, paediatric haematologist consultant at the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle, recently said: “Coming into hospital and getting a central line in can be really scary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having a new friend like Chemo Duck, who has the same line as the child, is a fantastic way to make the experience less daunting.”

For more information on Give A Duck Foundation visit https://www.giveaduck.org.uk/.