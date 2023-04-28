News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
18 minutes ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
26 minutes ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
3 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
5 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

Wakefield's National Coal Museum's Volunteer Open Day hailed a 'success'

The National Coal Museum's Volunteer Open Day has been hailed a 'success' as the popular Wakefield tourist attraction looks to add more helpers to its team.

By Kara McKune
Published 28th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read

The event took place yesterday (April 27) at the museum, in Overton, with staff looking to bolster numbers of its existing 65 volunteers.

Throughout the day, potential volunteers were able to explore the premises and learn more about what it takes and how they can help support the museum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sally-Ann Burley, Visitor Engagement Co-ordinator, said it had been a huge success.

Bob Jones, a volunteer at the National Coal Mining Museum, Wakefield.Bob Jones, a volunteer at the National Coal Mining Museum, Wakefield.
Bob Jones, a volunteer at the National Coal Mining Museum, Wakefield.
Most Popular

“As a national museum we rely on volunteers to help us operate and to deliver our extensive programme of events, so we are constantly looking for new people to join our growing team,” she said.

"Volunteers often want to use their skills to help support the museum, which we accept graciously.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’ve had someone with a 3D printer help print a new model and a craftsperson who has helped create an educational tool for younger visitors.

"Whatever is it they want to do, we welcome it with open arms and appreciate their time and generosity.”

The National Coal Mining Museum is at Overton.The National Coal Mining Museum is at Overton.
The National Coal Mining Museum is at Overton.

There are varied roles volunteers are able to do, all of which require no experience of mining or museum as training is provided for each job.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Roles can be either on-site or remote with regular project meetings to share creative thoughts and ideas.

“We’ve had people use their skills to create things for the museum remotely, we’ve even got someone from Perth, Australia, who volunteers!” Sally-Ann added.

Long-term volunteer Bob Jones, who began at the museum in 2020, said: "It’s brilliant, I enjoy it, especially with kids on school trips, when they ask questions – it’s a highlight for me.

One volunteer who sews, created this crafty educational tool for the museum that shows young visitors what different miners wore.One volunteer who sews, created this crafty educational tool for the museum that shows young visitors what different miners wore.
One volunteer who sews, created this crafty educational tool for the museum that shows young visitors what different miners wore.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They learn your name and it’s a lovely experience being able to help teach these young kids.”

"I already have 20 years of underground service under my belt, but after I retired I thought that I wanted to work again and saw that the museum had opportunities.”

Bob also highlighted the social aspect of volunteering.

"It's good camaraderie with other volunteers. You get talking to other volunteers and soon you’re best buddies!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The National Coal Mining Museum is still accepting new volunteers via its website: https://www.ncm.org.uk/joinus/volunteering/

Read More
The latest planning applications for all of the Wakefield district
Related topics:VolunteersWakefieldOverton