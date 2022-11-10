Wakefield's new look The Bridge Inn to show first England match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar at grand opening
The general manager of a newly renamed and revamped Wakefield pub has revealed its opening day plans – which will coincide with the big kick off for England’s footballers in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.
The Bridge Inn, formerly known as The Ruddy Duck on Bridge Street, will officially open to the public on Monday November 21 at 11am.
The hostelry has received a £400,000 investment by its owner, Marston’s, to completely revamp the interior, beer garden and menu.
The opening of The Bridge Inn coincides with England’s men’s first match at the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar as star player Harry Kane and The Three Lions take on Iran, which will be shown at the pub’s grand opening day, with kick-off at 1pm.
Most Popular
Cameron Bibby, 29, originally from Hull, has taken over the pub as the new general manager and has big plans for the launch date and the running of the pub.
He said: “I’ve just joined Marston’s after working for a different pub company for over five years.
"We want the pub to be at the heart of the community and be at the forefront of people’s minds as somewhere to socialise in Wakefield.
"We want to provide a space for any kind of leisure activity, whether it be charity events or community gatherings.
“We’re in a brilliant location alongside the canal. We’ve got a big screen which we will be showing live sports on. We will have the best seats in town to watch England’s first match at the World Cup on our opening day.
"We think Wakefield has been without a purpose-built space that is unashamedly for showcasing sports and live entertainment for far too long.
"We will also be a traditional pub and a place to have a relaxed family meal. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, just looking to be absolutely brilliant at the basics.
"I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the new The Bridge Inn.”
The revamp will bring an additional 15 jobs to the current team. It follows a number of pubs in the district which have recently received investments, including nearby The Lupset and The Holmfield Arms on Denby Dale Road.