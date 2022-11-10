The Bridge Inn, formerly known as The Ruddy Duck on Bridge Street, will officially open to the public on Monday November 21 at 11am.

The hostelry has received a £400,000 investment by its owner, Marston’s, to completely revamp the interior, beer garden and menu.

The opening of The Bridge Inn coincides with England’s men’s first match at the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar as star player Harry Kane and The Three Lions take on Iran, which will be shown at the pub’s grand opening day, with kick-off at 1pm.

England's forward Harry Kane celebrates after scoring during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification match. The Three Lions will be heading to the Middle East this month for the finals with their opening game on November 21 against Iran. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images.

Cameron Bibby, 29, originally from Hull, has taken over the pub as the new general manager and has big plans for the launch date and the running of the pub.

He said: “I’ve just joined Marston’s after working for a different pub company for over five years.

"We want the pub to be at the heart of the community and be at the forefront of people’s minds as somewhere to socialise in Wakefield.

"We want to provide a space for any kind of leisure activity, whether it be charity events or community gatherings.

“We’re in a brilliant location alongside the canal. We’ve got a big screen which we will be showing live sports on. We will have the best seats in town to watch England’s first match at the World Cup on our opening day.

"We think Wakefield has been without a purpose-built space that is unashamedly for showcasing sports and live entertainment for far too long.

"We will also be a traditional pub and a place to have a relaxed family meal. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, just looking to be absolutely brilliant at the basics.

"I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the new The Bridge Inn.”

An artist's impression of what The Bridge Inn will look like when the renovations are complete.