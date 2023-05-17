Owner of Cridling, Claire Tolley, unveiled the series of kombuchas after researching the healthy gut benefits of the fermented tea drink.

It took her four years and several experiments to create the perfect recipe, which includes honey from her bees and from other local hives.

Now, she has four flavours, True Blue, Lemon and Ginger, Pure Raspberry and Dark Fruits kombucha.

And some research shows that kombucha has similar effects to taking a probiotic supplement which promotes positive gut health.

The Express took a trip to her farm and micro brewery to find out about how the drink came about, the importance of using Yorkshire honey and about the fermentation process.

Take a look at our video.

Claire uses honey from her hive and other small hives from around the Wakefield District in her kombucha drinks.