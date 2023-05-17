News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

WATCH: Knottingley micro brewery launches series of mead kombucha drinks using honey from Yorkshire bees

A micro brewery in Knottingley has launched a mead kombucha using honey from Yorkshire bees.

By Shawna Healey
Published 18th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Owner of Cridling, Claire Tolley, unveiled the series of kombuchas after researching the healthy gut benefits of the fermented tea drink.

It took her four years and several experiments to create the perfect recipe, which includes honey from her bees and from other local hives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, she has four flavours, True Blue, Lemon and Ginger, Pure Raspberry and Dark Fruits kombucha.

Claire Tolley has launched Cridling, a series of four honey kombucha drinks created with Yorkshire honey.Claire Tolley has launched Cridling, a series of four honey kombucha drinks created with Yorkshire honey.
Claire Tolley has launched Cridling, a series of four honey kombucha drinks created with Yorkshire honey.
Most Popular

And some research shows that kombucha has similar effects to taking a probiotic supplement which promotes positive gut health.

The Express took a trip to her farm and micro brewery to find out about how the drink came about, the importance of using Yorkshire honey and about the fermentation process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Take a look at our video.

Claire uses honey from her hive and other small hives from around the Wakefield District in her kombucha drinks.Claire uses honey from her hive and other small hives from around the Wakefield District in her kombucha drinks.
Claire uses honey from her hive and other small hives from around the Wakefield District in her kombucha drinks.
Just the buzziness: A generic photo of a bumblebee collecting nectar. Through evolutionary development honey bees have become one of the most finely tuned and organised insects on the planet. They play a vital role in the pollination of the food we eat. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty ImagesJust the buzziness: A generic photo of a bumblebee collecting nectar. Through evolutionary development honey bees have become one of the most finely tuned and organised insects on the planet. They play a vital role in the pollination of the food we eat. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Just the buzziness: A generic photo of a bumblebee collecting nectar. Through evolutionary development honey bees have become one of the most finely tuned and organised insects on the planet. They play a vital role in the pollination of the food we eat. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Related topics:Yorkshire