WDH celebrates landmark win after hattrick of awards

The Tpas Exemplar award is available to organisations who have been awarded Tpas’ Landlord Accreditation three times and who have consistently demonstrated their positive approach to resident involvement. WDH remains one of only four associations in the country to have been awarded Exemplar status.

Andy Wallhead, WDH Chief Executive, said: “After becoming the first housing association to be awarded the new Tpas Exemplar Accreditation in 2019, we are very proud to have now achieved this for the third time, demonstrating our culture of listening to and involving our tenants and responding to what they tell us.

“The Tpas National Engagement Standards put high expectations on organisations to really embed engagement with tenants so our reaccreditation means we can be confident we remain at the forefront of excellent service provision, and we’ll continue striving to improve engagement even further.”

The introduction of new Consumer Standards by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) at the beginning of April has emphasised the importance of meaningful tenant engagement. This latest milestone is part of a longer journey for WDH which began in 2009 when they became the first organisation to achieve the original Tpas Quality Accreditation for resident involvement.

Andrew McConnell OBE, WDH Board Chair, added: “We will continue to build on this success and look at where we can become even better. As we prepare to meet a new era of consumer regulation, we can do so reassured that we are keeping that all-important tenant focus in our service delivery, and the decisions we make every day, but most importantly that it is part of our culture.

“It’s important to remember that we would not have achieved this recognition without our tenants, as our standards are set by tenants, for tenants and it is a privilege to deliver services they rightly deserve. We thank them for their continued support and look forward to sharing in further successes in the future.”

Tpas Head of Consultancy, Julie Butterworth CMICS, said: “I was delighted to attend the presentation to award WDH with their Exemplar Accreditation. WDH have consistently held the Landlord accreditation with Tpas since 2009, and achieving Exemplar status for the third time, only further demonstrates their commitment to tenant engagement and delivering upon it brilliantly.

The WDH team and members of the Scrutiny Group celebrate the award with CEO Andy Wallhead (centre)