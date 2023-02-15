We are all scared. I don’t sleep at night’: Business owners say burglary is ‘endemic’ in Wakefield city centre

They spoke after it was announced that the city’s MP Simon Lightwood has called for town hall talks with police and council chiefs over the crime concerns.

Evidence of the burglary spree around Northgate and Wood Street is clearly visible.

Boarded up doors and windows pockmark the commercial area to the north of the city centre.

Antony De Csernatony .(Pictures Scott Merrylees)

Violet Ruszczynska, owner of Havana Tanning Spa, had the windows of her shop smashed during an attempted break-in at her premises on Cross Street in the early hours of February 1.

CCTV footage of the culprit trying to smash his way into the salon has been handed to the police.

Ms Ruszczynska said someone had also tried to break into the rear of the premises two weeks earlier.

She said the crime in the area was the worst she had experienced in 18 months of owning the business.

Hakan Kalkan owner of Sofra.

She said: “We are all scared. I don’t sleep at night. Last night I got up six or seven times to check my camera.

“We have invested in a business and are trying to make the town nice and attractive for people to come but this seems to be happening every night.

“We just need action. The police have said they know who it is and have made arrests. But the people who do this are back out again in 24 hours and do it again.”

Further along the street, Asamnew Asres, owner of Corarima restaurant, described how he also feels under siege from criminals targeting his business.

Mr Asres was left around £1,000 out of pocket when intruders smashed their way into the vegan restaurant on December 30.

“I would like to see more of a physical presence, especially in the evenings from 10pm onwards.

“CCTV certainly doesn’t deter them so we need stronger action.

“The police seem to know who is responsible but it keeps on happening.

“At the moment, I am thinking about getting a roller shutter fitted but it doesn’t make the street look nice.

“Even then, I’m not sure how secure I would feel.

“A lot of the business people are in a WhatsApp group. Every night there are conversations on there about what is going on. It’s very sad.”

Paul Dickinson, owner of Philips Hair Salon, on Providence Street, said his business had been broken into three times between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The family-run company has had a presence in the city centre for decades.

Mr Dickinson said crime in the area was the worst he had experienced.

The Yorkshire Deli was also targeted.

He said: “It’s probably easier to name the businesses who haven’t had a break-in than those who have. It really is endemic.

“We were closed over Christmas and there was no money on the premises.

“On one occasion they just stripped one of the stands of shampoo and conditioner. They will take owt they can just to sell on down the pub for a fiver.

“We have got boarded up windows all over the place from all these break-ins and it looks terrible.

“Wakefield has got the Rhubarb Festival this weekend and it really doesn’t show off the city in its best light.”

Antony De Csernatony, owner of Kraft cafe and bar, on Wood Street, had his business broken into on January 30.

The culprit was arrested on the premises by police officers and has been jailed for 12 months.

Mr De Csernatony said: “He pulled a grate up from the road and used it to smash through the door.

“He was having a party for one, drinking a bottle of vodka behind the bar, when the police found him.

“It’s a major problem and it’s been going on for a long time now.

“I have been on to the council and told them that something needs to be done.

Hakan Kalkan said a burglary at his Turkish restaurant, Sofira, on February 5 cost him £2,000.

Mr Kalkan said it is the seventh time his business has been hit since 2021.

He said: “I would say it has probably cost me around £20,000 altogether.

“But it is not just about the money. It’s the emotional stress of having to deal with it, reporting it to the police and worrying about when it will happen again.

“It is getting to the stage where I’m thinking of closing the business because I have had enough. “I have been here since 2018 and I like to think I look after my business like I do a baby. I’m very proud of it.

“It’s upsetting see the door boarded up with wood all the time.”

Other business premises targeted in recent weeks in include Tanerife tanning salon, on Northgate, Gyros Bros restaurant, on Wood Street, Yorkshire Deli, on Northgate and No 43 Northgate bar.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they have charged two people in connection with a burglary Gyros Bros on Monday (February 13)

Two other people were arrested and have since been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Paul Fraser, of Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are continuing to investigate reported commercial burglaries and are working with local businesses to put prevention and detection measures in place.

“This will help to deter further burglaries of this kind.