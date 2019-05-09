Welcome boost for Wakefield’s eateries and leisure venues

An incentive to boost restaurants, leisure and entertainment venues in Wakefield city centre has got off to a good start.

Local business woman Ali Gordon has worked on filling up restaurants around the UK and Europe, but came home to discover that Wakefield city centre restaurants, bars and cafes were much quieter than they used to be.

She identified a need to apply her skills closer to home, and got to work.

Ms Gordon, the managing director of Bleisure Rewards, said: “We are aiming to bring a boost to dining, entertainment, leisure and hospitality in

Wakefield City Centre, build up footfall and extra spend by people at those venues.”

The idea is then set to expand, city to city.

Bleisure Rewards hosted its first Entertaining Networking Meet-up at Marmalade, on The Square last week, to bring local business owners together.

The event was attended by venues that included The Hepworth Cafe and Wakefield Theatre Royal. A

A variety of venues are participating in the Bleisure Local programme on the Bleisure Rewards app as a way to drive in additional revenue.

“We need to do something to attract people back into Wakefield City Centre. We need to work together,” said Rache Sage, owner of the cafe, Marmalade, on The Square.

While working with local venues, Ali is also connecting the Wakefield Business Community to open up new opportunities in the city. Entertaining Networking next connects on July 10 at Deli Central on the Bull Ring, to showcase local talented chefs and services offered, share industry experience, and exhibit more local entertainment.