Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Avison Young and Watling Real Estate are marketing the former Wear Inns pub portfolio (The Milton Three Pub Group), which includes The Red Lion pub on Batley Road.

It follows the appointment of joint administrators Ryan Grant and Howard Smith of Interpath Advisory to the Milton Portfolio Op Co 3 Ltd in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25 pubs are located across the North-East and Yorkshire have remained open following the appointment and have benefitted from a busy trading period over the festive season.

Avison Young and Watling Real Estate are marketing the former Wear Inns pub portfolio (The Milton Three Pub Group), which includes The Red Lion pub on Batley Road.

They comprise 21 freeholds and four long leaseholds.

The agents say there's been a significant level of interest from national, regional and individual operators after the appointment of administrators.

Emma Turnbull, associate director at Avison Young’s Newcastle office, said: “This sale offers a rare opportunity for a wide range of purchasers to acquire an established, strong performing pub group in a fairly tight geographic area and with a quality track record.

"The pubs have been well managed since our client’s appointment and have traded well over the festive period. We anticipate a strong level of demand and expect a busy marketing campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Constantine, managing director of Avison Young’s Leisure team, added: “We are delighted to be handling this high profile sale on behalf of the administrators.

We expect to receive multiple offers from a variety of bidders. We welcome all offers, particularly for the group as a whole, but we will also consider offers for smaller packages or individual sites.”

The full list of pubs includes:

Black Bull, East Boldon

Black Bull, Morpeth

Britannia, Houghton-Le-Spring

Courthouse, Barnsley

Cross Keys, Washington

Crown, Wickham

Elephant, Ashington

Greens, Sunderland

Guide Post Inn, Springwell Village

Lambton Arms, Chester Le Street

Millstone Hotel, Gosforth

New Inn, Wetherby

Old Lloyds Arms, Grimsby

Ox Inn, Oxhill

Porter Cottage, Sheffield

Prior, Sunderland

Priory, York

Red Lion, Wakefield

Ship & Royal, South Shields

Smiths Arms, Billingham

Sun Hotel, Shipley

Townhouse, Whitley Bay

Victoria, Whitley Bay

Whistle Stop, Beeston