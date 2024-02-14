Well-known Wakefield pub up for sale along with 24 others
Avison Young and Watling Real Estate are marketing the former Wear Inns pub portfolio (The Milton Three Pub Group), which includes The Red Lion pub on Batley Road.
It follows the appointment of joint administrators Ryan Grant and Howard Smith of Interpath Advisory to the Milton Portfolio Op Co 3 Ltd in November last year.
The 25 pubs are located across the North-East and Yorkshire have remained open following the appointment and have benefitted from a busy trading period over the festive season.
They comprise 21 freeholds and four long leaseholds.
The agents say there's been a significant level of interest from national, regional and individual operators after the appointment of administrators.
Emma Turnbull, associate director at Avison Young’s Newcastle office, said: “This sale offers a rare opportunity for a wide range of purchasers to acquire an established, strong performing pub group in a fairly tight geographic area and with a quality track record.
"The pubs have been well managed since our client’s appointment and have traded well over the festive period. We anticipate a strong level of demand and expect a busy marketing campaign.”
Peter Constantine, managing director of Avison Young’s Leisure team, added: “We are delighted to be handling this high profile sale on behalf of the administrators.
We expect to receive multiple offers from a variety of bidders. We welcome all offers, particularly for the group as a whole, but we will also consider offers for smaller packages or individual sites.”
The full list of pubs includes:
Black Bull, East Boldon
Black Bull, Morpeth
Britannia, Houghton-Le-Spring
Courthouse, Barnsley
Cross Keys, Washington
Crown, Wickham
Elephant, Ashington
Greens, Sunderland
Guide Post Inn, Springwell Village
Lambton Arms, Chester Le Street
Millstone Hotel, Gosforth
New Inn, Wetherby
Old Lloyds Arms, Grimsby
Ox Inn, Oxhill
Porter Cottage, Sheffield
Prior, Sunderland
Priory, York
Red Lion, Wakefield
Ship & Royal, South Shields
Smiths Arms, Billingham
Sun Hotel, Shipley
Townhouse, Whitley Bay
Victoria, Whitley Bay
Whistle Stop, Beeston
White Bear, Barnsley