West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024: Bradford College announced as headline sponsor for this year's event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kelly McAllister, head of apprenticeships and business development, said: “Bradford College is proud to be the headline sponsor of the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

"Apprenticeships play an integral role in providing opportunities for people of all ages in developing skills and expertise to support them into work or to progress through their career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We know that our region is full of amazing examples of apprenticeships being transformative for both individual apprentices and the businesses employing such talent.

Winners at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 at the Tile Yard, Wakefield

"We can’t wait to celebrate these successes at the awards taking place in our city later this year.”

As the deadline approaches, we encourage you to share your apprenticeship journey with us and submit your nominations no later than 6pm on Thursday, March 21.

The awards aim to highlight the importance of apprenticeships in West Yorkshire, showcasing the achievements and accomplishments of apprentices, employers and training providers shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for FDM, winners of the Diversity and Inclusion award in 2023, said: “Since winning the best in diversity programme award two years in a row, our apprentice community has grown to 35.

The deadline for submitting your nominations is March 21

"Our first four apprentices have graduated and have all been retained by the business, progressing into graduate-level roles.”

The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024 include 14 categories:

SME Employer of the Year.

Large Employer of the Year.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by FDM Group.

Mentor of the Year, Sponsored by Zenith.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year.

Higher Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Leeds Trinity University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Degree Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Bradford College.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by First Intuition.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Shipley College.

Construction Apprentice of the Year.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year.

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year.

Training Provider of the Year.

The winners will be announced at a live event on Thursday, May 9, held at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford.