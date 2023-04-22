News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
9 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
10 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
11 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
14 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
16 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits

West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: Openreach engineering apprentice who 'drives for success every day' lands a nomination

An engineering apprentice is proving that the sky's the limit to her career after being nominated for a special award to celebrate her dedication to engineering.

By West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

Stacy Beetham is on the shortlist for Engineering/Manufacturing apprentice of the year in our West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. She is undertaking an NVQ level 2 in Telecoms Field Operative apprenticeship and training within Openreach. That means she has to be able to do everything from the most complicated energy industry tasks to being able to climb poles and connect customers as part of the biggest network in the country.

On her long list of jobs is weekly training with her tutors, learning about the legacy network and working with other experienced engineers in the team to complete complex tasks. Luke Wade, who nominated Stacy, said: "Stacy is a great member of the team who drives for success everyday. If all new starters were like Stacy, it would be a much easier process. She really manages well a work life balance as a mum and as an engineer. Everyday she comes into work with a smile on her face, wanting to please our customers and get the job done first time. She drives herself and the team forward, helping us hit our weekly plot number which we haven't failed so far."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stacy's mentor, Matt Gollick, added: “Stacy is amazing at owning issues, she always wants to know how something is done and really puts her mind to every task. Stacy was entered for her end point assessment ahead of time and really is on track to have a great career with us."

The winners of the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 will be announced in May. Pictured celebrating are last year's winners. Picture: Gerard BinksThe winners of the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 will be announced in May. Pictured celebrating are last year's winners. Picture: Gerard Binks
The winners of the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 will be announced in May. Pictured celebrating are last year's winners. Picture: Gerard Binks
Most Popular

Dean Coleman-Walker, business development director at category sponsor Appris, said: "Apprentices in the engineering and manufacturing sector are vital to regional and UK productivity and sustainability. Appris is delighted to support this event as it showcases and awards the fantastic talent that is being developed regional through superb organisations who continually invest in the next generation workforce in apprenticeships across all sectors."

Appris specialises in the delivery of engineering and manufacture accredited programmes and bespoke courses. It has more than 150 member companies and over 400 apprentices in learning across West Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards recognise and reward apprentices, mentors, businesses and training providers that are supporting in building a skilled workforce for the future. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on May 24 when we will announce the winners. Thank you to our category sponsors Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Haribo, FDM Group, Zenith, Bradford College, Appris, Yorkshire Housing & West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges without which the event would not be possible.

The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards recognise and reward apprentices, mentors, businesses and training providersThe West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards recognise and reward apprentices, mentors, businesses and training providers
The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards recognise and reward apprentices, mentors, businesses and training providers
Related topics:Openreach