West Yorkshire Combined Authority to launch free business support programme in Wakefield

The event is being held on Wednesday, September 14 at Farmer Copleys in Pontefract from 10am until 1pm.

The project, led by the Mayor of West Yorkshire and supported by Wakefield Council, covers everything needed to get started or to take a fledgling business to the next level.

Advice will be delivered through workshops, seminars and one-to-one specialist support on a range of topics, including finance, marketing, growth and profitability.

Lee Rose owner of Rose Tree Foresty, will be among guest speakers at the event.

It is available to businesses less than three years old and covers Leeds, Bradford, Kirklees, Calderdale and Wakefield, with similar launch events taking place in each area.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Small businesses are the lifeline of any community.

“I’m delighted that as your Mayor, I have launched Enterprise West Yorkshire and the support it unlocks for brilliant people and businesses.

“Our region is a brilliant place to live, learn and set up a business and I can’t wait to hear about the fantastic new businesses that will call West Yorkshire home.”

Alexandra Forrest, founder of Your Fitness Network will share her journey in developing an online fitness business that supports physical and mental wellbeing.

Local start-up businesses will share their experience and business journey at the launch event.

Lee Rose, owner of tree work specialist company Rose Tree Foresty, will be among guest speakers.

Lee said: “I was terrified of going self-employed. I’ve served in the army and police force, but the prospect of launching my own business was scarier than anything I’d experienced on the front line.

“The business support I’ve had from the outset has helped to set me on the right path. Now I’m doing a job I love, I have a plan for the future, and I get to spend time with my family. I couldn’t ask for more.”

Alexandra Forrest, Founder of Your Fitness Network, will also share her story.

She said: “I’d encourage anyone with a great business idea and ambition to work for themselves to go for it.

“There will always be something holding you back if you’re waiting for the right time. If you’re a solopreneur, it can be lonely developing a business on your own, but there’s loads of business advice and support available if you look for it.