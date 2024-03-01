Wetherspoon 12-day beer festival set to come to Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract pubs with a pint costing just £2.49
Wetherspoon pubs across the district will host the festival from Wednesday, March 6 to Sunday, March 17.
The overseas brewers are from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy and pubs will serve a number of beers brewed specially for the festival.
Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers.
As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include chocolate and vanilla in their ingredients.
The beers will cost £2.49 a pint.
The festival line-up includes Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery), Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame), Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan), Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery), Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales), Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA), Chocolate Ale (Leikeim Brewery, Germany), Parts and Labour (Rooster's Brewery), Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium), Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery) and Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy).
Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.
All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.