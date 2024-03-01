Wetherspoon 12-day beer festival set to come to Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract pubs with a pint costing just £2.49

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wetherspoon pubs across the district will host the festival from Wednesday, March 6 to Sunday, March 17.

The overseas brewers are from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy and pubs will serve a number of beers brewed specially for the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers.

Wetherspoon pubs across the district will host the festival from Wednesday, March 6 to Sunday, March 17.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include chocolate and vanilla in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.49 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery), Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame), Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan), Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery), Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales), Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA), Chocolate Ale (Leikeim Brewery, Germany), Parts and Labour (Rooster's Brewery), Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium), Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery) and Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy).

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.